Hyderabadi doctor beats Covid after testing positive twice

Hyderabad: Having been in the thick of the things and monitoring the situation closely, life took a new turn for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Khairatabad Assistant Medical Officer Dr Bhargav Narayana, when he tested positive for Covid-19. Not once, but twice.

Dr Narayana’s was a rare case. After first testing positive on July 2, he went through the isolation period, following all guidelines and after 14 days, got tested once again, hoping he was out of it. However, the second test again showed him to be positive. Isolation it was again, till he finally conquered Covid-19 when he tested negative on July 29. The ordeal that took almost an entire month, however, did not dampen his spirits and confidence. Though a bit weak, he is gearing up to return to work at the earliest.

“The key is moral support from family and colleagues, and then self-confidence. With proper nutritional diet, medication and exercise, things will make recovery faster and easier,” he said.

It had all started with a mild fever and then eventually cough and throat pain took over. After testing positive the first time, he went into self-isolation and strictly followed all guidelines.

“Initially, there was some anxiety and pressure but once calmness took over, I prepared a schedule and followed the guidelines strictly,” said Dr Narayana.

He was prescribed Tamiflu 75 (two tablets, twice a day after meals for seven days), Medrol 4 mg (tablets twice a day for five days), Pan 40 (tablets before food), P750 (tablets thrice a day for five days). Zincovit tablets and Limcee tablets (twice a day).

“Apart from medication, I constantly monitored oxygen levels on the oximeter and also did steam inhalation daily. To supplement the medication, nutritional supplement to the body is very important. My diet was two boiled eggs in the morning and evening, a dose of walnuts, pista and almonds and chicken too was included in the daily menu,” he shared, adding that to keep the body physically active, breathing exercises and meditation are a must.

“Every day, I had a 45 minute-exercise session in the morning and in the evening. This included brisk walk for 10 minutes and Pranamaya,” he said. The second test, which said he was still positive on July 16, did dent his confidence. “I continued the same diet chart again without panicking” he added.

“My favorite past time was watching popular Telugu director Jandhayala’s movies and reading comics. Apart from making you laugh, those made me forget the pandemic,” the 41-year-old doctor said.

