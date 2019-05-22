Hyderabadi illustrator becomes only Indian on Netflix team

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Freelance illustrator Sri Priyatham describes himself as an avid fan of the popular show Stranger Things which airs on streaming platform Netflix. But, never in his wildest dreams did he imagine that, one day, his name would be attached to the sci-fi drama set in a small town of Hawkins in 1980s. Sri Priyatham is among 16 artists who were chosen by the creative team to draw an illustration of one of the episodes in the lead up the upcoming season 3. He is the only one from India to be given the opportunity.

Priyatham, who is well-known for his graphite and digital creations in the city’s illustrator community, says, “It was unbelievable for me, when I got the call from the Netflix team. I had been following the show for quite some time and planned a few illustrations around the characters which I am still working on. I’m guessing they liked the works posted on my Instagram profile and reached out to me,” says Priyatham.

Netflix, under its Global Artist Outreach programme, had artists coming out with their interpretations of seasons 1 and 2. However, the illustrator explains, he didn’t set out to do anything until the team approached him. An exclusive project was given to each artist, where they had to come up with a visual recap that encapsulated the gist of the aired episodes; Priyatham got the episode 5 from season 2.

From there, it was 40 days’ worth of back and forth between him and the creative team, where he would send a textural graph of the gist and they would give their suggestions. “I probably worked on the sketch for close to 15 to 20 hours. I also watched each episode again to recapture important bits. I came up with two-three textual concepts of Hopper being stuck in the alternative reality ‘Upside down’ trapped by vines. Fortunately, they chose the one I also liked,” says the 27-year-old.

His final sketch ‘Freezing Reality in a Frame’ which was tweeted on the Stranger Things Twitter handle was of the Chief of Police Hopper, who has tentacles wrapped around his body, as he looks on panicked at the viewer, which peters down with Will’s scribbles of the map of Hawkins underground.

Interestingly, Hopper happens to be a favourite of his. “I like the dynamism he brings to the person and the complex layers to this guy. Despite everything that is thrown at him, he is rooted in his beliefs and morals,” says Priyatham, adding that he was given full freedom to execute his vision and, luckily, “what they wanted suited his unique style”.

“It was the reason they chose me. At the end of the day, I want people to know my art more than me,” adds Priyatham whose profile includes works inspired by other TV shows such as Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Mad Men, Outlander, etc. Quiz him if the newfound fame has led to a spurt in more projects? He quips, “It’s a bit soon to say that. I would prefer to let it grow organically.”