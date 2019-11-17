Hyderabadi man files complaint, gets killed

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by two persons at Rajendranagar early on Sunday.

Mohd Feroz Khan, a resident of Suleimanagar in Rajendranagar police station area, was attending a marriage related function along with Naseem Lala and Sarwar, both local residents, in the neighbourhood on Saturday evening.

During the function an argument ensued between them over a trivial issue but before the issue could flare up, the other guests intervened and pacified them. Following the issue, Feroz went to Rajendranagar police station and lodged a complaint against Naseem and Sarwar, the police said.

Two policemen from the police station came to the spot and were taking Naseem and Sarwar along with them to the police station when few local leaders intervened. They sought time from the police to settle the issue amicably.

“After the policemen left the place, Sarwar and Naseem took a knife they were carrying and stabbed Feroz Khan. He sustained multiple stab injuries and died while undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital,” Ashok Chakravarthy, ACP Rajendranagar.

Following the incident the police registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and took up investigation. One of the suspects was taken into custody by the police and hunt is on for the other who is absconding. Naseem was previously involved in a case of attempt to murder reported a few months ago.

