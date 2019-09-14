NRI family from Hyderabad killed in mishap in Oman

By | Published: 4:41 pm 4:58 pm

Jeddah: Three Telangana NRIs were killed on the spot in a collision between two vehicles in Oman on Friday night. The NRIs were based in Dubai and where going to Oman for holiday when their vehicle collided with other vehicle which was driven by an Omani family. Two Omani citizens travelling in the other car were also killed. The horrific accident occurred near Haima in Al Wusta governorate which is 530 KM away from capital Muscat.The close relatives of the family rushed to Oman from Dubai.

The deceased were identified as Ghous Ullah Khan (29), who works and lives in Dubai, and his wife Ayesha Siddiqua (28) and an eight-month child Hamza Khan, all were travelling in the car on its way to Oman from Dubai. A three-year old girl, Haniya Siddiqua, who is critically injured and initially treated at Nizwa hospital but shifted to Muscat, is battling for her life, source said.

The NRI family hails from Salarjung colony in Hyderabad. They were originally from Warangal, according to sources.According to Royal Oman Police other two people were also killed, who were Omani citizens. Suwaid Al Shemaisi – A high-ranking Omani official, who is executive director of Sohar Port and Freezone and his son Saeed Al Semaisi also died who were travelling in other car.

