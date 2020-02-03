Hyderabadi plastic surgeon to conduct cleft lip training program

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Hyderabad: Noted plastic surgeon from Hyderabad and an authority on cleft lip surgeries, Dr D Mukunda Reddy will conduct a demonstration for young surgeons in reconstructive surgeries pertaining to cleft lip and palate on February 6 in New Delhi, in association with cleft lip charity organisation Smile Train.

Dr Mukunda Reddy, who is former president of Association of Plastic Surgeons of India (APSI), will conduct live demonstration of cleft lip repair at Sant Parmanand Hospital New Delhi on February 6. Young surgeons and post-graduate students can watch the demonstration live via satellite feed at Eros Hotel, New Delhi where Dr Reddy will interact with them after the surgery.

Dr Reddy is conducting this surgical demonstration as an effort towards skilling and capacity building of upcoming surgeons to ensure that standards of reconstructive surgeries in India are up to the global standards.

“As a senior surgeon, I strongly believe that the experienced medical fraternity must enable the next generation by sharing their technical expertise and best practices to maintain standards of quality and safety,” Dr, Mukunda Reddy said in a press release.

