Hyderabadi poetess bags Australian scholarship worth Rs 60 lakh

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old city girl bagged the ‘Change the World’ scholarship worth around Rs 60 lakh awarded by the University of Wollongong (UOW), Australia.

Srashta Vani Kolli, who recently published her first poetry book titled ‘Wild Wings’, said she was selected for the prestigious scholarship after submitting a video application.

“For this scholarship, I started the process in March 2019. I submitted a video application to the university on the topic ‘How I will change the world’. In my video, I mentioned that I will change it through my writing. One of my poetry books was released in 2018 and the writing helped me a lot. I think I got selected for this scholarship due to this,” she told ANI.

Kolli said she is the first Indian who secured the scholarship from UOW this year and the money will reduce the burden of her parents. The girl, who is pursuing law from University of Reva in Bengaluru, will join the UOW in Australia in March 2020.

Asha Kolli, Srashta Vani’s mother, said she always encouraged her to read books and considers this as a big reason behind her selection for the scholarship. “We never forced her to do anything. We always encourage her to read books. That’s why she got the scholarship,” she said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .