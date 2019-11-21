Hyderabadi Police raid honey dry fruit mix making unit

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, along with Moghalpura police, raided an adulterated honey dry fruit mix making unit and seized huge quantity of material. Two persons were arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) raided a house at Moghalpura. “The suspects were preparing honey using chemicals and sugar syrup in unclean containers. Also, the dry fruits were of inferior quality,” the officials said. The suspects, along with the seized material, were handed over to GHMC authorities for further action.