Hyderabadi recalls life in Saudi 50 years ago

Hyderabad: Meet a veteran from Hyderabad, Fazil Zakaria, who came to the Gulf some four decades ago, stayed on for 44 years, and is now leaving for his home town at age 70. He has seen it all the dry winds blowing in the arid desert to its transformation to a powerful and wealthy Gulf nation today.

Zakaria, who has witnessed kerosene lamps, petromax lights as they were commonly known, street lamps and water being ferried on donkey carts, struggled to send urgent messages home to Hyderabad in those days, now recalls how Hyderabadis used to live in the Gulf half a century ago.

Today’s generation, that is digital dependent for everything — from personal counselling to job openings may not know how their predecessors struggled to find jobs and live in the desert kingdom decades ago, he says.

As there was no regular and effective communication among Hyderabadis, whether in Saudi or back home in Hyderabad, it was a difficult task to locate any newly arriving Hyderabadis for jobs during those years.

Fond memories

“Some passionate and patriotic Hyderabadis in 1970s used to visit the airport, which was later demolished and a new one built in its place, to enquire who was coming from the motherland. Jabbar, by then already an old timer Hyderabadi in Jeddah, came to the airport once and was delighted to know that I am from Hyderabad”, says Zakaria, recalling his first day in Saudi on June 10, 1975.

“It was affection and admiration of fellow Hyderabadis that facilitated job opportunities according to capabilities of candidates, rather than CVs in those days,” he says proudly.

“There was clear domination of Hyderabadis in most spheres of the private sector. In fact, it was dominant among Asian expatriates. There was a surfeit of Hyderabadis in Saudi Arabian Airlines, hospitals, universities and other semi-government organisations in 1970s,” explains Zakaria. He also points out that it was Hyderabadis who were in the forefront in the construction sector during the visit of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1981.

However, there was no common platform for the community. Malayalis who came much later than Hyderabadis, yet acted with unity and benefited, which was not the case with Hyderabadis”, he points out.

Snail mail and overnight flights

Narrating ordeals in reaching out to the near and dear back home in case of an emergency, Zakaria says that due to the lack of an efficient communication system in the 1970s, NRIs in possession of Indian postal stamps would write letters and hand them over to people who were flying to India with a request to them to drop them in the mailbox.

“There were only 2-3 places in Hyderabad to convey message back home in an emergency, through telex service. Sharif Travels in Basheerbagh was one such place where the NRI community was dependent for telex in emergencies”, recalls Zakaria.

“The journey to Hyderabad was longer but exciting and passengers to Hyderabad were accommodated in Centaur Hotel at Bombay Airport and the following day they were flown to Hyderabad”, he recalls.

