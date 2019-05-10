Hyderabadi stabbed to death in London

By | Published: 12:54 am 1:08 am

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man was murdered, allegedly by another Asian, in London on Wednesday.

Mohd Nadeemuddin, of Noor Khan Bazaar, was working at a mall in Tesco Supermarket and was living in London for the last six years. His wife, a medicine graduate, joined him a month ago in London.

According to reports reaching here, Nadeem was stabbed to death by another Asian worker who worked at the Tesco supermarket. The murder came to light when the family of Nadeem called up the supermarket management when the victim did not reach home after completing his job hours on Wednesday.

The market manager in turn checked with the building security and found that Nadeem was murdered by a man in the car parking area in the cellar of the building, informed Faheem Qureshi, a family friend of Nadeem.

The police are carrying on the investigation and have reportedly identified the suspect, who is said to be known to Nadeem. The London police have confirmed about the murder to relatives here.

His wife was asked to attend psychological counselling by the police so as to help her overcome the tragedy.

Nadeem was awaiting UK citizenship in the next few months as the process was nearly completed.

Qureshi has approached Union Minister for External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, and Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali seeking their help in travelling to London.

“It will take about a fortnight for the formalities to be completed and to bring the body to India. So we have asked the Government of India to help the family travel to London and be along with the Nadeem’s wife, who is pregnant,” said Qureshi.

