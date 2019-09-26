Hyderabadi teenager ends life

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: A teenager allegedly hanged herself to death at Falaknuma on Wednesday morning. According to the police, Sumaiah Begum, 16, lived along with her parents at Teegalkunta. On Wednesday morning her mother and sister went to a hospital leaving behind Sumaiah at home.

“Around 1 pm family members returned home and found the teenager hanging to the ceiling fan in the house. They shifted her to Osmania General Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead,” said A Srinivas Rao, Station House Officer (Falaknuma).

The family members informed the police that she had slipped into depression as her marriage to a youngster with whom Sumaiah was in a relation could not be performed as she was only 16 years. She could have ended her life due to the disappoinment, the police suspect.

Film producer arrested for cheating

A film producer was caught by the police for allegedly posing as the personal secretary to senior government officials and cheating the public on the pretext of getting official works done on a priority.

Vanga Anand Babu, 37, who claimed to be a co-producer and production chief in Tollywood, is a native of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.

“Anand made phone calls to different government officials at lower level by introducing himself as personal secretary to senior government officials and VVIP’s. He in fact called up the sub inspectors at the police station and directed them to resolve or settle few cases,” said DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan.

Following a complaint from a person who paid him Rs 65,000 to get a seat in a school at Jubilee Hills, the police tracked him down and caught him. Three cases were registered against him at Gachibowli, Hayathnagar and Jubilee Hills police stations.

