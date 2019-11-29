Hyderabadi theatre artist Vijay Marur leaves a void

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Well-known theatre and literary personality Vijay Marur passed away on Thursday. He was 66. Known as a gentle giant among his friends, Vijay played an active role in the cultural scene of the city.

He was also the founder members of Little Theatre which organised plays and dramatised readings in the city and was known for his deep baritone voice and witty sense of humour.

Having worked in the advertising industry with the reputed Ogilvy & Mather, his work reflected his creative streak and innovative vision. He was a leading figure in the literary events held at different venues in the city.

Of late, he had become a regular fixture in Gallery Cafe in Banjara Hills where he and other like-minded inidividuals would recite works of Urdu poets and authors. A true blue Hyderabadi, Vijay could be depended upon to regale listeners with tales of the city’s glorious past and rich heritage of which he was a keen observer.

He was an alumnus of Hyderabad Public School, Loyola College, Chennai, and IIM, Bangalore. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

