Hyderabadi wins $1mn at Dubai Duty Free draw

Published: 5:31 pm

Dubai: An Indian expat from Hyderabad has won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw, the media reported.

Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi, 34, won $1 million after his ticket number, which he purchased online on August 29, was drawn on Wednesday, reports Gulf News.

A Dubai resident for over a year now and a regular buyer of the lottery, Grandhi said he was ecstatic after hearing his name announced during the live draw on DDF’s official Facebook page.

“I’m really glad and thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this amazing opportunity. This will definitely secure a better future for my family in India,” said Grandhi, who works as software engineer for a tech company.

Grandhi, is the 168th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Indian nationals make up the highest number of DDF Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

