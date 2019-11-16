Hyderabadi wins big at Kolkata Film Festival

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Telangana’s short-film Summer Rhapsody wins Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award for the Best Indian Short Film at Kolkata International Film Festival held from November 8 to 15 in Kolkata.

The festival was inaugurated by Shah Rukh Khan and Saurav Ganguly. It is the silver jubilee year for the festival continuing the legacy of Satyajit Ray and Rithwik Ghatak’s cinematic values. The award carries a prize money of Rs 5 lakh along with a certificate. The award was presented by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Hyderabad-born Shravan Katikaneni on November 15.

“It was an overwhelming experience, especially because of the support given to a short film. The prize money itself shows the amount of importance given to a short film today,” says Shravan.

Summer Rhapsody, a 20-minute short-film directed by Shravan Katikaneni, is about an 8-year-old village boy whose job is to take care of his baby sister, when their mother is busy working in the field. The film has only two dialogues and incidentally one is “Jai Telangana”.

When quizzed about why the film has only two dialogues, Shravan says, “Because film is a visual medium, I prefer communicating visually rather than through dialogues. Thus, there are only two dialogues. The other dialogue in the film is “India is my country, all Indians are my brothers and sisters”.

Shravan worked in Telugu film industry as an editor for award-winning films like Gamyam, and Vedam, and his latest film as an editor is Anando Brahma. The film is produced by Gnana Shekar on his Kali Productions banner. He is a well-known cinematographer in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema. He shot Vedam, Manikarnika, Malli Malli Idhi Raani Roju and NTR.

