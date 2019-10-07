Hyderabadi woman ends life in North Carolina

By | Published: 2:11 pm

Hyderabad: A married woman from Hyderabad reportedly committed suicide at her house in North Carolina in the United States of America, reports reaching here said.

The woman G. Vanitha, 38, from Nagole was married to R. Shiva Kumar about 15 years ago.

Police sources said Vanitha had gone to stay with her husband in July. Her family here was informed about her death on Sunday afternoon.

Vanitha’s family in Hyderabad had approached the LB Nagar police and lodged a complaint alleging that she died due to harassment from her husband.

The police said the petition is being examined. A legal opinion is sought.

The family requested the police to help in bringing back the body to Hyderabad at the earliest after formalities.

