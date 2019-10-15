Hyderabadi woman goes missing from Makkah

By | Published: 12:12 am

Jeddah: A Hyderabadi woman pilgrim, who had come for Umrah pilgrimage, has gone missing from the holy city of Makkah.

23-year-old Syeda Wajiha Wajeed of Muradnagar, Hyderabad, had come to Makkah along with her husband and mother-in-law for Umrah from Bengaluru last week.

Wajiha Wajeed has been missing since Wednesday. Since then, family and friends have been frantically searching for her with the help of Indian consulate. The social media was also abuzz with Wajiha’s missing information.

Family was informed that she was detained by police and lodged in detention center, however, when family along with Indian consulate and Umrah tour operator visited detention center facility on Monday, it was found that she was not lodged over there.

Lately, family was informed by some other relatives that Wajiha was arrested by police for pickpocketing in courtyards of haram sharif known as Mataf area. However, this information not yet confirmed by Indian authorities.

In the past also, some of Indian pilgrims were arrested by police after they found picking up bags or purses or any other materials that lying on the ground and that not belonging to them. Many of them acted in hasty manner without realising aftermath consequences.

Indian consulate in Jeddah often issues advisory that pilgrims not to pick anything which is not belonging to them.

It also warns that such action of pilgrims irrespective of knowing or unknowing may result the arrest and prosecution by local authorities.

In a relevant development, 69-year-old Sameedan of Uttar Pradesh, who was found on Sunday nearly after a week of missing.

