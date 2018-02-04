Hyderabadi woman rescued from Saudi

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Parveen Begum, a resident of Hassan Nagar, who was cheated by agents Osman and Masood of Kalapathar, has returned safely to the city. The daughter of the woman had approached MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan for help as Parveen Begum was sold to a Kafeel (Saudi sponsor) for Rs 3 lakh.

Khan said the woman was subjected to torture and was forced to do menial work after taken there with an offer of a decent corporate job by the agents. With the intervention of Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the Indian Embassy officials in Riyadh came to the rescue of Begum, Khan said. Rajender Nagar police have booked cases against the agents under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 10 and 24 of the Emmigration Act, 1983.