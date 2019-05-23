Hyderabadi woman wins pageant abroad

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Mrs Bharat New York crown was won by Chaitanya Poloju, an IT professional hailing from Hyderabad and residing in the US. She was honoured by actor Shamitha Shetty.

According to a press release, Mrs Bharat New York is an annual pageant held in the US and organised by My Dream Entertainment, Rashmi Bedi and Janak Bedi. This year, the crown at the pageant was won by the Hyderabadi Telugu woman.

Speaking at the event, Chaitanya thanked her father Anjaneyulu Poloju for his belief that education is what a child needs and not material wealth as future investment, and also her husband Sairam Palley who supported her throughout.

The pageant had Kismat Bains Chahal standing as first runner-up and Seema Singh as second runner-up.

