Hyderabadi YouTubers do their bit to keep people safe

Hyderabad: With the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, many from the city are doing their bit to spread awareness on the virus and the precautions to be taken to stay safe.

Syed Quadeeruddin Tahseen of Muradmahal and Mohd Imtiyaz of Zebabagh in Tolichowki are two such YouTubers who are making efforts to spread awareness on Covid-19. Both of them are now meeting different doctors and interviewing them on various aspects of the pandemic before uploading the videos on their YouTube channel.

“After the pandemic broke out, we noticed that not much information was available in Urdu on YouTube, particularly from Hyderabad-based health experts. So we started convincing them about the need to come on camera to explain about the pandemic and precautions. Most of the doctors whom we approached agreed and came forward,” says Tahseen.

The videos uploaded by the duo on their YouTube channels ‘Doctor Aap Ka’ and ‘Tag Health’ are being widely shared on social media platforms and getting good views. “We approach health experts and doctors who are well versed with the Hyderabad Urdu dialect and are familiar faces in the city. If such persons convey the message, people easily understand and try to adhere to it,” says Imtiyaz.

Tahseen who started his YouTube channel in 2019, has so far interviewed 67 doctors on various health-related topics and ailments while his friend spoke to 60 professionals. “We also focus on women and child health, seasonal ailments, life threatening diseases/ ailments and try to highlight ill-effects of using tobacco products. Health related issues are more among women and elderly people especially in the slum areas of the old city and we try to help people identify it at an early stage and take treatment,” says Tahseen.

Their work is being appreciated by the public not only in the city but also in the Middle East. “It is a small contribution from us to the society,” the duo say.

