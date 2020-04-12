Hyderabadis ask, “Lockdown? Kaika lockdown?”

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: “Lockdown? Kaika lockdown?” This is how some of Hyderabadi residents are openly flouting lockdown regulations, thereby putting themselves and others too at risk in these times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though the Hyderabad City Police placed restrictions on public movement, several motorists continue to come out on the roads during the relaxation time from 6 am to 7 pm, and mostly for trivial reasons. The high number of cases booked by the police on such violators apparently has had no impact with people still continuing to come out.

While places like Gachibowli, Madhapur, Miyapur and Hitec City are seeing minimal traffic, areas like Kukatpally, Punjagutta, Begumpet, a few areas towards Diamond Point near Bowenpally and others in Secunderabad are witnessing many vehicles, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, on the roads, with traffic being near normal.

On Friday and Saturday as well, several vehicles were seen in Begumpet, on SP Road, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Ameerpet and neighbouring areas. Many had families, including children, cruising along the roads, enjoying the sights of locked shops and malls.

The Punjagutta junction, where police had to close down the straight road from Somajiguda towards Nagarjuna Circle and instead allow a U-turn from near the Punjagutta Police Station, witnesses quite high flow of traffic, especially in the late morning, early afternoon hours, while Paradise Circle in Secunderabad is another busy area.

“Only vehicles of essential supplies and those belonging to emergency services are allowed during the relaxation time. But we also find motorists claiming medical emergencies and giving out other silly and illogical reasons,” said Thirupathanna, ACP, Punjagutta, adding that only essential goods and ambulances were allowed on a priority basis.

“We are registering cases against those coming out unnecessarily during the lockdown period. The vehicles too are being seized. Until now, more than 700 vehicles were seized,” the ACP said.

The Hyderabad Police warned citizens against coming out for joy rides, stating that stringent action would be taken apart from seizing the vehicles.

