Hyderabadis can order for live, healthy fishes here

A Hyderabad youngster has set up a mart that sells live fish and adopts modern technology ensuring healthy environment that maximises fish growth

Hyderabad: At a time, when Covid-19 has left many jobless and made it tough to earn livelihood, a youngster from the State’s capital, T Saketh has ventured into the business of selling live fishes to customers by adopting unique modern technologies.

Using one of its kind recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), through home aquariums for fish production, the 25-year-old has recently started ‘Healthy live fish mart’ in A S Rao Nagar and in the process has also provided employment to five others.

This is not all! The youngster bought special machinery from Taiwan that enables to cut all kinds of fishes in just a few minutes. The processes employed in RAS includes bio-filtration to reduce ammonia toxicity, adequate environmental control suitable for fish habitat, nitrification, oxygenation and UV water filtration. All these are aimed at ensuring availability of healthy environment that maximises fish growth and health.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Saketh said that he initially planned to set up a gym. However, Covid-19 forced him to improvise and invest in fish business. “After many ideas, I invested money in the fish business as I felt, food industry would always flourish in Hyderabad,” he said.

All kinds of fishes including korameenu, rohu, bocha, basa along with prawns and crabs, which are available at the mart, are sourced from the water bodies of Eluru and Rajahmundry. They will be maintained healthy in tankers and sold to customers based on their choice.

The benefit of RAS is that it reduces the need for fresh, clean water while still maintaining a healthy environment for fish. “I invested Rs 10 lakh in this business. The tankers having a capacity of 13,000 litres would help in maximising growth of fish and keep them healthy,” he said.

Prior to the fish mart, Saketh was a personal physical trainer who wanted to set up his own business. “I would like to take this fish business forward and if everything goes well, I would like to expand my other business,” he said.

According to him, the cost of fish at his mart will be higher when compared to other markets as he has been maintaining fishes well and selling them live. The cost of fish here starts from Rs 250 per kg for rohu while crabs cost Rs 1,050 per kg. Apart from fish sales, the mart also provides pickles on orders.

