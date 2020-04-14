Hyderabadis develop website to connect the needy and the volunteers in lockdown

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:56 pm 7:01 pm

Hyderabad: Trust the techies to come up with innovations to help in times of dire needs.

The lockdown to contain spread of dreaded coronavirus has brought life to a grinding halt and there are many people who need help. And there are many who would like to help the needy. This is where a group of techies from Hyderabad came together to launch a simple website that uses google maps extensively to connect those who need help and those who would like to help.

The website covid123.in is up and running and is limited to Hyderabad only. Asshar Farhan, the brain behind the website, disclosed details about the website in a facebook post on his wall. “Do you know someone who needs help in Hyderabad during the lockdown? Do you want to provide relief? We are releasing www.covid123.in to do just that. It puts all help requests on the city map, allowing you to quickly ask, and respond for help.”

The website is a scalable model but is meant for Hyderabad only for the present

The website needs no complicated log in. Simply provide your name and mobile phone number and you are ready to go. Once you login, you can see the requests already raised for help either for food, groceries, medicines or any other emergency. All one needs to do is to click on the help needed marker on the website to get the details of help seeker like the phone number and location etc.

If someone wants to request for help, they could easily do so. Just hit the request for help button, furnish name and mobile phone number and the location. The drop down menu lists out the help needed and any additional details can be given in a dialogue box too. Just in case if you know someone who needs help, you could do it on their behalf. After giving names and contact numbers of those requesting help, the marker can be set to their location too.

Similarly, if one wants to volunteer to help others, they could register themselves by clicking the button ‘Be a volunteer’ and list out what help you can extend. The google maps will show different icons of volunteers. Similarly, any request for help can be forwarded on WhatsApp to any volunteer in the nearby area. The requests for help can be deleted once help is extended or is no more wanted.

According to information available on the website, the site is a free service hosted by Daana Farmers Network and was developed as a collaboration between IIIT-Hyderabad’s Prof Kavita Vemuri, who lead the team that did the initial prototyping and conception along with Hyderabad Urban Lab’s Dr Anant Maringanti, Lamakaan’s trustee Ashhar Farhan is the chief software developer and Sridhar Sohan of Hyderabad Urban Lab built the informational maps of resources.

