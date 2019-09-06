Hyderabadi’s drool over this Middle-Eastern grub

By | Sarada Gayathri | Published: 8:34 pm

Shawarma is no longer a dish found in the Middle-Eastern cuisine. It has been well accepted and savoured in India especially in Hyderabad. The city locals have been crazy fans of this meat sliced into thin pieces and rolled in a rumali roti or a bun with white sauces or mayonnaise adding flavour to the savoury dish.

Being affordable and fulfilling, the dish has grown wildly popular among meat lovers in the city. The wide-spread craze has paved the way for many food joints which have added their own twist to the scrumptious snack in their menus.

Shawarma House, PG Road

Shawarma house is famous for their chicken barbeque shawarma and salads that will make your taste buds drool. The seating is not very comfortable, but it is a perfect joint for a quick bite and takeaways.

Grill 9, Karkhana

Not very big on the interiors, it is the food which makes people come back again and again. In the always bustling restaurant, shawarma is the most sold dish. Falling in your budget and also filling your stomach, their shawarma is also made with some secret sauce which adds an extra zing to the dish.

Spice 6, Banjara Hills

The restaurant serves a juicy and delicious variety of shawarma which are a must try. Adding to the mood is its Turkish decor and ambience with the soothing Arabic music that lifts up the spirits of the customers.

Ice and Spice, Tolichowki

For a mesmerising variety of shawarmas, head to Ice and Spice. The mostly crowded restaurant offers a wide variety to choose from. Adding to the heavenly feeling of the dish are their desserts that go perfectly well with the filling shawarmas.

Chicken Shawarma Hub, Madhapur

If you’re craving for a shawarma at midnight, this is the right place for you. Open till about 1 am in the night, the restaurant serves heavenly shawarmas that will take you to cloud nine. Their Samoli shawarma and Khubus shawarma are to die-for in the city.

Roll On, Kukatpally

Craving for a meatiest chicken shawarma? Head to Roll On in Kukatpally that serves juicy and delicious meat wrapped up neatly that one can never refuse. Despite the distance, the restaurant is crowded most of the times. The only drawback would be the time they take to serve the savoury dish to your plate.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter