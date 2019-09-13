Hyderabadis fume over frequent chemical explosions in Nacharam

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: An explosion in a chemical factory in the Nacharam industrial area late on Thursday has triggered panic among local residents, who say frequent accidents in the industries there is endangering their lives.

With some of the residents taking to Twitter and drawing the attention of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to the issue, the Minister replied that the government was seriously concerned about the polluting (Red/ Orange) industries and adjoining residential neighbourhoods.

“We will make sure to move these industries outside of ORR in a phased manner,” he said, adding that Principal Secretary (IT & Industries) Jayesh Ranjan and the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation were working on the same.

We are seriously concerned about the polluting (Red/Orange) industries & adjoining residential neighbourhoods We will make sure to move these industries outside of ORR in a phased manner. @jayesh_ranjan and @TSIICLtd are working on this https://t.co/3Incuqu1Ww — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 13, 2019

The Minister’s response came to a tweet from a resident, Shiva Shankar, who tweeted that it was ‘another terrible blast in the Nacharam industrial area’ and that people were ‘feeling insecure to live in Raheja Vistas’.

Earlier, it was around 11.30 pm that the explosion occurred in SGR Chemicals Private Limited. It was reportedly caused by compression pressure in the reactor. Fire engines reached the spot immediately and put out the fire sparked by the explosion, Nacharam police said.

There were workers inside the factory at the time of the explosion, with one of them getting injured while they rushed out. Police said the worker, who was running along with the others on hearing the explosion, tripped and fell from a staircase, suffering a leg fracture in the process.

