Hyderabadis groove to Shreya Ghosal’s tunes

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Of late, the city has hosted talent from both India and abroad, and the latest sensation to rock the city was popular singer Shreya Ghoshal. The venue was packed with music lovers who came from all corners to witness their icon perform live.

The event was organised by Eleven Point Two, a Hyderabad-based event management company. SS Thaman graced the curtain raiser event.

The musical fraternity along with a lot of celebrities from the industry were seen having fun at the concert. Apart from her popular Hindi tracks, the singer also sang a mix Telugu tracks which had the crowd on their feet, singing along. The energy didn’t simmer down even for a minute as the singer belted out one chart-topper after the other.

The concert took place in The Address – Conventions & Exhibitions Center. Audiences grooved Yeh Ishq Hai, Pinga, Oh Balma, Ulala Ulala which are some of her blockbusters.

