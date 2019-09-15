Hyderabadis on One Nation One Language

By | Sarada Gayathri | Published: 7:59 pm 8:01 pm

On Hindi Diwas recently, Amit Shah announced on his Twitter handle that the country should have a common language – Hindi. “There are several languages in India and they have their own value, but it is important for the nation to have one language that it is identified by in the world. If there is one language that can unite the country, it’s Hindi,” the minister stated in a tweet posted in the Devanagari script. “I request my countrymen that they speak in their language to their kids and colleagues because if we leave our languages, then it would be difficult to keep them alive for very long,” he added.

The idea is to have a common language for the country and as Hindi is spoken the most, it can unite the whole country, said the Home Minister. He also asked everyone to use their native languages as much as possible, but said efforts will be made to expand Hindi’s reach to different parts of the country.

Here’s how Hyderabadis reacted to the idea:

“There are two ways to look at it. A positive side is that Hindi can be that one thread connecting all the pearls (states) bringing uniformity in diversity but on the flip side, compelling it down the throat of south Indian states is also not advisable,” says Hari Haran a resident of Marredpally.

Another resident of Picket, Venkat Reddy says, “It is very wrong to force a language on everybody. Every State has its own language and culture. Why should we speak Hindi then? There is no need for a common language.”

“It is being turned into a political agenda by opposition and so is very controversial now. It goes against the idea of unity in diversity. Forced imposition of anything is never a good idea,” says Shobha Rao, a resident of Begumpet.

“It is not advisable to have one language for the whole country. All our States have their own speciality and have been formed on the basis of languages. Our country has never had a problem until today so what’s the need of forcing a language further,” says K Anjaneyulu a resident of Vanasthalipuram.

On the flip side, there are also many who gave the idea a positive nod and see it bring the country together.

“I like the idea proposed by Amit Shah as I feel it will integrate all of us. Just like we have uniforms in schools so nobody is different and we all know they belong to a particular school. Similarly, uniformity in language will also place all on the same platform. Obviously, back at home we all have our own languages, but when we stand together as a nation, having a common language will connect us better,” says Vaishnavi Sainath, a resident of Banjara hills.

Rama Devi, a resident of Lingampally says, “It’s really nice that Amit Shah proposed this rule. It’s good if everyone knows a common language which will make communication easier. But, the move definitely needs the consent of many non-Hindi speaking States especially in South India without which I doubt if it will work out.”