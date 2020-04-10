Hyderabadis shun hospital visits

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Is the coronavirus changing the habits of the typical Hyderabadi?

Though not happily, most Hyderabadis, ever since the lockdown began, have almost forgotten the endless cups of Irani chai, the way they used to break traffic rules without bothering a bit and the lazy evenings hanging out in malls and street corners and much more.

Experts say it takes 21 days for a person to break or form a habit. And if that is true, then the lockdown could surely change the people of Hyderabad in more than one way.

One major change that appears to be in the works is the manner which people used to end up at a clinic or hospital for every sniff and sneeze. No matter how many days in advance one would have to book for an appointment or for how many hours one would have to wait in the hospital, we used to rush to the doctor.

Now, since outpatient services are not available in most hospitals and clinics are closed, people appear to be managing by themselves. While some say they are using traditional cures, others say they are leveraging technology.

Rama Soma Lingam, a senior general physician, says, “I have been a doctor for over 40 years now and I can certainly say that today’s people – be it youngsters or elders –seek immediate cures for almost every health concern. Earlier, people would see a doctor only if they had a major health issue. This lockdown is changing people’s manners. In the past 10 days, people have contacted me only with major health concerns.”

Manasa Batchu, a 24-year-old IT employee, has been putting up with a neck pain over a week now. “If it wasn’t for the lockdown, I would have rushed to a doctor or clinic by now. I have started exercising regularly and cut down my screen time, and that has helped me cure the pain too!” says Manasa.

For some others, it is online clinics and Google.

“Owing to lockdown, most of us these days ‘diagnose’ through the internet and self-prescribe remedies. Google has become our go to doctor and sometimes the most trusted doctor,” says Pranita Sandela.

At the same time, the concept of a family doctor, which faded away long ago, is back again.

Subhashini Devi, a senior general physician, says, “The concept of family doctors disappeared over time. To my surprise, a person to whom I was once a family doctor called a few days ago to seek medication. Old days are coming back.”

No parks, no cafes, no gyms, no multiplexes, no malls and no doctors to run to for the silliest of reasons, the lockdown certainly is making Hyderabadis learn to live in a different way.

Meanwhile, doctors are focusing on real emergencies like heart attacks, brain hemorrhage dialysis and chemotherapy at this point of time.

Interesting observations related to healthcare have also started to emerge. Dr. Shyam Sunder Tipparaju, senior critical care specialist remarked, “Due to reliance on home food these days, there are no cases of gastroenteritis.” He added that pharmacies have begun to report a drastic drop on sale of antibiotics and a rise in medicine for minor ailments.

Dr.Srikanth Susheel Kumar, a general surgeon is reaching out to patients through calls and in case of appointments from elderly patients, he is visiting their homes and giving treatment.

“Different situations demand different solutions. That’s what we are also adopting to,” he said.

Corporate hospitals take a hit

Hyderabad: Known for top medical infrastructure in private sector, almost all the corporate and nursing homes in Hyderabad have taken a hit during the ongoing lockdown. Private hospitals have kept their outpatient, inpatient and emergency wings open but due to the lockdown and possibility of a chance coronavirus infection, people have been avoiding visiting doctors.

There are roughly 10,000 beds available at all corporate hospitals and nursing homes in the city but due to lockdown, the bed occupancy ratio at each hospital now hovers between 20 and 30 beds. During normal days, for every 100 beds, the occupancy ration used to be above 70 beds.

The State government also urged private hospitals to avoid taking-up elective surgeries so that the empty beds are available for Covid-19 positive cases in case of a sharp rise in cases. As a result, a large number of private hospitals have also kept their beds ready to receive coronavirus positive cases.

Jump in e-consultations

In the last fortnight or so, almost all the major corporate hospitals have setup e-consultation facilities, enabling patients with chronic ailments like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney diseases and fever to consult with their doctors through e-consultations via a video call. Medical prescriptions of patients that are needed to be revised are being taken up through this process.

Sharp dip in trauma cases

Trauma cases traditionally use to top the list of cases being handled by corporate hospitals. However, due to lockdown, there has been a drop in traffic accidents and subsequent dip in trauma interventions.

All the scheduled orthopaedic procedures like hip, knee and joint replacement surgeries, which are elective in nature, have been postponed. Emergency services for strokes and heart attacks continued to remain open in all private health care facilities.

