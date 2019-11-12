Hyderabadis throng temples on Karthika Pournami

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: The city wore a festive look with people celebrating ‘Karthika Pournami’ on a grand note on Tuesday. All the temples of Lord Shiva and Lord Venkateshwara Swamy buzzed with activity as special rituals and ‘pujas’ were performed all through the day.

While, Lord Shiva temples reverberated with ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ chants, special pujas, including Satyanarayana Swamy vrathams were performed in Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temples.

All the temples were decked up with flowers, illumination and colourful buntings. Braving cold weather, devotees turned up in large numbers at the temples early in the day and serpentine queues were witnessed at many temples for darshan.

Many Lord Shiva temples were thronged by women in particular to lit the lamps and perform special rituals. Dressed in traditional attires, devotees participated in different rituals and ‘sevas’, especially ‘abhishekhams’ to the lord.

At Hare Krishna Golden temple, Banjara Hills, Hare Krishna Movement president, Satya Gaura Chandra Prabhu lit the ‘Akhanda deepam’ in the evening.

