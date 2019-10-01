Hyderabadis to go plogging on Oct 2

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up to a national green initiative, India Plog Run 2019, which is aimed at collection and recycling of several tonnes of plastic waste. The activity, which includes jogging/walking and picking up litter, will be held on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), to keep India litter-free. The event will take place in Hitec City, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda, Lakdikapul and Nampally.

The India Plog Run is being held across 50 cities in India with participation from about 50,000 people. Close to 40 companies are supporting this cause. The initiative honours Mahatma Gandhi’s message of maintaining cleanliness in neighbourhoods and premises of historical monuments.

Originated in Sweden in 2016, plogging has spread to other countries following increased concern over plastic pollution. Japan, China, the US and India are among at least 40 countries that have taken up plogging. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed plogging campaigns that are aimed to tackle the menace of single-use plastic.

India Plog Run convenor Ramakrishna Ganesh told Telangana Today, “What started in 2017 at Nandi Hills in Bengaluru by surrounding residents evolved as a Bengaluru Plog Run in 2018 that collected 33 tonnes of waste in less than 12 hours. We got support from an international NGO United Way and we were successful. We then wanted to scale it up and do this pan-India and create awareness on how people can effectively dispose plastic, instead of treating the road as a dust bin. This year, we are doing it in 50 cities including Hyderabad. In some large metros, we are doing in multiple locations and in smaller cities we are doing in a single location. This year edition could be held in over 300 locations across these cities including colleges and residential colonies. We want communities to take part in this initiative. We want Gandhi Jayanti to become the plogging day for India.”

He added, “We expect to pick up at least three tonnes of waste from each location. We are trying to educate people not to litter on roads. The fight is not only against plastic, but waste in general. Through Urban Development Ministry, letters have been sent to the local municipal authorities, to provide support to our initiative across India. United Way’s members will also participate in the drive.”

India Plog Run is also receiving support from Swachh Bharat Mission to not only carry out this in urban locations but rural India too. Villages will soon become inclusive.

