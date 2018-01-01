Hyderabadis usher-in New Year in style

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Never one to miss out on a party, crowd in the city packed numerous New Year eve parties and events organised privately and by hotels at various locations.

At the stroke of midnight, the celebrations across the city reached a crescendo. From the streets in Ameerpet to the roads of Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills and Necklace Road, revellers poured on to the streets, to bid good bye to 2017 and herald a new year.

Cutting across faiths and beliefs, people were eager to turn the first chapter of the 365-page book with enthusiasm and excitement. While the NYE celebrations were going on at several places, there was heavy police presence on the streets to ensure no untoward incidents take place.

All through Sunday, the markets in Hyderabad were bustling with hectic activity. Cakes which have become an integral part of celebrations were in full demand at all the bakeries. Most bakeries came out with richly done cake offerings that were lapped up like hot cakes. Given the demand, the prices were escalated but the revellers hardly bothered about it.

Srinivas Rao, Manager of Karachi Bakery in Banjara Hills said “Every year cool cakes are sold like hot cakes on December 31. For Hyderabadis, NYE celebrations are incomplete without a cake and some of the top flavours include chocolate, plum, almond, royal icing and fondant cake and others”.

Star hotels and pubs like Park Hyatt and Vapour Brew Pub were decked up to invite guest for their parties. A series of events from fashion shows to celebrity presence to song and dance events were lined up and the colourfully decked up hotels and pubs reverberated with music and loud cheering.

Meanwhile, shopping malls teemed with excited shoppers. To cash in on the festival, various stores such as Shoppers Stop, Levis, Reliance Trends, Lifestyle, Woodland and came up with offers for that went flat discounts up to 50 per cent on garments.