Hyderabad’s art galleries look forward to revival

It was supposed to be a grand affair in March for Shrishti Art Gallery which hosted spectacular artworks of top artists of the country. The expected grandeur and lavish celebration turned into a huge loss for the gallery when the pandemic hit the country. “We had hardly ten visitors when we had to shut our gallery. Not even a single artwork was sold,” said Lakshmi Nambiar, owner of the gallery.

Soon after the lockdown was imposed, Lakshmi took her gallery online. She believes much like the daily wage labourers, artists are in dire need of support. In one of the Instagram posts, she wrote, “In support of underprivileged artists and artisans whose livelihoods have been severely undercut by the COVID-19 pandemic, we at Shrishti Art Gallery have put together “Introspection”, an online art fundraiser sale with more than 90+ artists and 130+ artworks……

All artworks are discounted by 15%. 50% of the sale proceeds will be donated to American India Foundation (www.aif.org), a 20 year non-profit organisation working on health, education and livelihoods of underprivileged communities in India. The sale proceeds will be used by AIF to support artists and artisans who are in dire financial needs due to Covid 19.”(sic)

With the gradual relaxation in lockdown, Lakshmi hopes to re-open the gallery mid-June with necessary precautions. “It goes without saying that we will ensure social distancing in the premises. We will have scheduled visits on appointment basis only and the walk-in visits will be closed in view of limited gatherings.”

Within a minute into a conversation with Atika Amjad, owner of Daira Art Gallery, you will sense the zeal within her to keep the art alive. “We can’t let the spirit of art die. So we started conducting online contests where senior artists judged the artworks. Digital certificates will be provided to all the participants,” said Atika who believes in preserving the talent of aspiring artists.

An eight-month course will be soon launched by the gallery for Indian kids across the globe. The ‘Art Karo Na Club’ is a proposed platform to inspire, motivate and develop interest in other academic subjects through museum education concept. Students will be taught along the works of Amrita Shergill and MF Hussain and at the end of the course students will undergo mentorship programme for one month.

While elaborating the details, Atika shared, “What is special about the mentorship is that kids will select the mentors and learn from them. We have also taken into consideration the financial disability of some students. Hence, a concession will be provided to government school students. We also aim to raise funds through paintings and will donate the amount to underprivileged art students in various universities.”

But will people, who are awaiting an opportunity to entertain themselves post lockdown, choose to visit an art gallery rather than a shopping mall, a multiplex or an entertainment centre, and spend a considerable amount on owning a peice of art — only time has to tell!

