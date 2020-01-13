Hyderabad’s Arundhati Reddy in Team India for World T20

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Arundhati Reddy is over the moon after being selected into the Indian Women’s T20 World Cup team on Sunday. She was named in the Indian side that will travel to Australia for the mega event which will kick off on February 21 in Sydney.

The 22-year-old, who was also part of Indian team that played T20 World Cup in 2018 in West Indies, said that she was delighted and the ultimate goal for her is to win the World Cup. “I am very happy to be part of the Indian team. We want to win the World Cup for the country. I am looking forward to this challenge,” she said.

Arundhati, who made her debut against Sri Lanka in September 2018, has been a regular in Indian side in the shorter format. She so far played 14 T20 international matches picking up 11 wickets. Talking about her stint with the Indian team, she added that she learnt a lot playing in various conditions. “It has been a good experience playing for the country. I get to learn a lot from the seniors in the team. The kind of preparation we undergo before any series will teach us a lot.”

Having played many T20 games, including at domestic level, she felt variations are key for a bowler to succeed. “When I started playing, I didn’t have too many variations. To succeed in T20 format, you need to have variations. It is challenging for a bowler to come out and do well in T20 format. Having played so many matches, I learnt a lot and now I have variations in my bowling.”

She further added that the pitches in Australia are not what they used to be. “I think now the wickets in Australia are flat. There will be high scoring games for sure and it will be a good contest between bat and ball,” she concluded.

