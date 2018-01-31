Hyderabad’s Ashwini Reddy to debut at LFW 2018

By | Published: 7:13 pm 7:14 pm

The designer has given Indian embroidery a western look through her collection ‘Tilottama’

City-based fashion designer Ashwini Reddy will showcase her collection, ‘Tilottama- An Apsara: Hindu Mythology’ on February 3 at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2018.

The fashion show kick-started at the country’s commercial capital and fashion hub, Mumbai. It is a proud moment for Hyderabadis because this year Ashwini will be representing the city at the show.

The designer has taken inspiration from an apsara and has given the Indian embroidery a western look. Popular actor Tamannah Bhatia will be the showstopper for Ashwini Reddy’s collection.