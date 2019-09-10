Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu, most sought-after offering

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Come September 12, all eyes will be on the auction of popular Balapur Ganesh laddu, which has become a tradition for the final day of Ganesh festivities.

The Balapur Ganesh Utsava Samithi is making all arrangements for the auction of the laddu on Thursday. And what had started with Rs 450, the bids for laddu have been increasing with each passing year and the auction gaining more and more popularity to become a major feature of the festivities. In the silver jubilee year of auctioning last year, the laddu fetched a staggering Rs16.60 lakh and it was bought by Balapur mandal Arya Vaishya Sangam president Teretipalli Srinivas Guptha.

The locals refer to laddu as Bangaru laddu (golden laddu) as it is believed to usher in health, wealth and prosperity for them. The belief gained strength with some of the successful bidders attributing enhanced yield in their agricultural fields and some others, their success in business and political life, to the laddu.

The bidding was taken up in 1994 when the Samithi decided to go for auctions as the laddu was being stolen on 9th or 10th day of the festivities. For Rs 450, a farmer Kolan Mohan Reddy bought the laddu in the first auction. Ever since then, it had become an annual affair which witnesses heavy competition from locals of Balapur and also from various other parts of the State.

Like every year, a 21-kg laddu along with 2 kg sliver bowl has been donated by one D Uma Maheshwar Rao of Honey Foods. The amount generated from auctioning the laddu is being used for various developmental activities in Balapur mandal.

So far, Balapur Ganesh Utsava Samithi has spent a whopping Rs 46.18 lakh and a case in point, Rs 26.55 lakh had been used for works in Hanuman and Lakshmi Ganapathi temples in the area. Likewise, the auction money was used for providing facilities in the local Government High School besides donations made for victims of floods in Mahabubnagar district in the past. This time, the money is being spent for works in Nalla Pochamma temple and installation of closed circuit TV cameras in the area.

“We have taken various developmental activities in Balapur. This time, we have increased security in the area by installing CCTV cameras at a cost of Rs 25,000. This apart, Nalla Pochamma temple is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh,” says K Niranjan Reddy, president of Balapur Ganesh Utsava Samithi.

25 kg of laddu offered to Khairatabad Ganesh

Hyderabad: P Mallikarjun Rao, owner of Suruchi Foods, from Tapeswaram offered 25 kg laddu to the Khairatabad Ganesh and expressed his desire on offering a gigantic laddu next year as was offered by him till last few years on Tuesday.

Suruchi Foods used to offer a gigantic laddu weighing over a tonne to the Khairatabad Ganesh.

The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi Chairman Sudershan welcomed Rao and his wife and felicitated them. Though, Suruchi Foods did not get the opportunity to offer the laddu for last three years, Rao has been offering 5 kg laddu every year.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .