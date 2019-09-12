Hyderabad’s Balapur laddu fetches Rs.17.6 lakh in auction

By | Published: 11:16 am

Hyderabad: The laddu prasadam of the popular Balapur Ganesh has fetched a staggering Rs.17.60 lakh, exactly Rs.1 lakh more than what the laddu had fetched last year.

The prasadam auction was won by Kolan Ram Reddy, a local farmer in the event held at Balapur here on Thursday.

Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs.16.60 lakh.

For the first time, the auction witnessed participation of bidders from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh as well.

