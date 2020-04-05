Hyderabad’s bangle industry loses glitter

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: Bangle-making industry in the south of the city has been hit hard by the lockdown, leaving hundreds of families without work for nearly 10 days now.

Several houses in areas like Amannagar, Talabkatta, Nashemanagar, Siddiquinagar and Sultan Shahi in the older parts of the city transform into bangle-making units during the day and again into homes at nightfall.

Businessmen from Laad Bazaar place orders with the families who make glittery lac bangles at their homes. While placing orders the businessmen provide them with metal bangles and lac.

“After making the lac paste, we coat the metal bangles with it and emboss small shiny stones of various colours to give a glittery look. We are paid Rs 100 for making a set of 14 bangles,” said Asiya Begum. “At the end of the day we get around Rs 300 to Rs 400. The wages are paid at the end of the week,” she said.

However, since the lockdown there are no orders and it means no work for the families.

“During the first two days we completed whatever work we had on hand but could not get any wages as there were restrictions in place. For the last eight days we are without work and it means no money,” said Habeeba Begum, who along with her daughters is into making lac bangles.

Several voluntary organisations and local authorities are providing aid to the families during the lockdown and helping them with ration supplies and cooked food.

According to Syed Shafeeq, who runs a bangle shop at Laad Bazaar, the uncertainty of lockdown period is stopping them from giving work to the bangle makers. “Generally in the run up to the month of Ramzan we give orders to the families as there are thousands of weddings lined up after the month. But with the uncertainty of the lockdown period we are not able to take a decision,” he said.

“If we place orders we have to pay the workers’ money. At present we do not have money as there is no business. If at all we place orders and stock up the bangles there is no guarantee the business will run smooth after the lockdown is withdrawn,” said Qutbuddin, another trader.

