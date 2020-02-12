Hyderabad’s based Radiant starts LED TV production for global brands 

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Resolute Group company Radiant Appliances and Electronics, an electronics products and components maker, has started manufacturing LED TVs for Samsung from its facility at Maheshwaram Fab City.

Sharing the development, Radiant Appliances and Electronics CEO Raminder Singh Soin told Telangana Today, “We have started manufacturing LED TVs for Panasonic, Motorola and Nokia from April 2019 onwards. Since we have picked up our capacities, we have started manufacturing for Samsung. We have a capacity of 2 million units per annum. We have 1,000 employees working at this facility.”

Telangana Industries & IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted on Tuesday- Radiant Appliances becomes the first company from Hyderabad to manufacture LED TVs for global market leader Samsung and other well-known MNC brands from their state-of-the-art facility at Maheshwaram Fab City.

Singh further added, “In the next 12-18 months, we will be scaling up capacity for Samsung to cater to the entire domestic market. From 2021, we will start looking at exports from this facility. We will have 2,000 people by end of 2020 and will be employing 3,000 by 2021. We have requested the State government for more space as we are planning for rapid expansion.”

Radiant will begin making washing machines from June-July this year for Panasonic and other global brands.

The company has so far invested Rs 100 crore into the facility. There will be Rs 700 crore fresh investments for expansion, for which the company has announced its partnership with $5 billion China-based Skyworth Group in December.

