Hyderabad’s Basthi Dawakhanas to get part-time doctors

Hyderabad: Are you a doctor willing to serve the poor? Hyderabad’s Basthi Dawakhanas have their doors open for you.

With the demand for evening consultation rising at the Basthi Dawakhanas, the Health Department is trying to recruit 54 doctors to work on a part-time basis for citizens who prefer to visit the clinics in the evening.

Currently, 113 dawakhanas are being operated across Hyderabad and in the neighbouring Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts. Earlier, the clinics were operated from 9 am to 4 pm, but after many appeals for evening consultation, the clinics are now being operated till 7.30 pm and beyond.

These wellness centres were launched to provide clinical outpatient services and serve as a referral link between upper primary health care centres and major facilities. Besides offering medicines, doctors at the dawakhanas administer IV fluids and injections.

Currently, 20 specialist doctors are working in different dawakhanas. Following the demand from the other clinics, 54 more doctors are being recruited on a part-time basis. The interviews for a few doctors were conducted at the Hyderabad Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Specialist services are now being offered in nine areas, including in General Medicine, Paediatrics, Psychology and ENT, among others, twice in a week or based on doctors’ appointments.

All these 54 doctors would be general physicians and the recruitment would be completed in another couple of days. Once the general medicine services stabilise at the clinics, doctors from other disciplines would also be roped in for consultation on a regular basis, a senior GHMC official said.

Next in the offing were gynaecology services in some areas where reportage of gynaecology-related issues are more. Already, efforts were on to recruit 15 gynaecologists to help the poor who cannot afford to visit private hospitals, he said.

The challenge was to get experienced doctors on board. Most doctors were apprehensive about their salary and were demanding Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 a month to work as a part-time doctor, he said. “We are looking for doctors who work with Trusts or are committed to serving the poor,” said the official.

