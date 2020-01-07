Hyderabad’s Biodiversity Flyover sees 87 traffic violations

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Within a day of being reopened for public use, the Biodiversity Flyover saw as many as 87 traffic violations on Sunday. E-Challans will be generated online to the violators, officials said.

According to the Cyberabad Traffic Police, 87 violations were captured by the surveillance cameras on January 5, i.e. within 24 hours. The violations of lane discipline were the highest with 74 cases. Five violations were for carrying passengers in goods vehicles, four each violations for entry of buses and without helmet. Officials said there was one violation each of cell phone driving and triple riding.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police warned motorists of severe punishment for violating traffic laws such as rash driving, lane indiscipline, driving without helmet, etc. The traffic police have put up some safety measures to avoid accidents. They have installed a Public Address System (PAS), the surveillance camera and speed detection system to identify the people who are violating the rules.

The Biodiversity flyover at Gachibowli which was closed on November 23 following two accidents was reopened on Saturday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar reopened it after changes were made as per an expert committee’s report.

