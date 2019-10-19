Hyderabad’s Botanical Gardens bags ISO Certification

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Botanical Garden at Kothaguda has bagged ISO 9001-2015 certification. Forest Minister A. Indra Karan Reddy presented the certificate to the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited (TSFDCL) here on Saturday.

At a programme organised in the park, Reddy said this was the first time a park was getting ISO certification in the country and that it had garnered international reputation. He said the TSFDCL was developing urban forest parks with international standards and complimented the corporation officials for developing the Botanical Garden.

The Minister further assured that more beautification and development works would be taken up at the park. All facilities will be provided to the visitors and walkers at the park, he informed.

Earlier in the day, the Minister along with visitors participated in a morning walk and inspected the sapling that he had planted in the park a couple of years ago. The sapling has grown into a tree, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter