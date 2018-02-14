Hyderabad’s CAI wins big at Bengaluru chef competition

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: The city-based Culinary Academy of India (CAI) won big yet again at the 24th All India Inter Collegiate Chef Competition held on February 9 and 10 at Christ University, Bengaluru.

The competition was held in association with Taj Group of Hotels, and fifteen hotel management colleges from across the country participated.

Rahul Pandey and Devesh Upreti represented CAI and prepared the traditional Hyderabadi ‘Pathar ka Gosht’ and the authentic-but-forgotten ‘Dum ka Lauz’, according to a press release.

Culinary Academy of India was awarded the ‘Overall Culinary Champions Trophy’ for winning the gold medal in all the three rounds of the event.