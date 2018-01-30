Hyderabad’s Char Kaman to sport new look by March

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making all efforts to complete restoration works of the historic Char Kaman by March-end besides launching the Murghi Chowk Clock Tower repair works at the earliest.

The restoration works of Char Kaman were launched in October last year. The corporation sanctioned Rs 87 lakh towards taking up the works.

The four arches — Machili Kaman, Sher-e-Batil Kaman, Kali Kaman and Char Kaman — that surround the road stretch between Madina Building and Charminar, presently have a few commercial outlets, including perfumers, jewellers and others operating from them. The corporation is also evicting the commercial outlets, besides clearing the banners and paraphernalia on the structures.

“The plan is to give a fresh coating of lime and mortar at the damaged places and take up plastering works. Works are being taken up to avoid further damages,” a senior GHMC official said.

Similarly, measures are being taken up to repair the clock tower at the Murghi Chowk market. The corporation sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for taking up repairs of the clock tower and a Mumbai-based organisation had bagged the works. Works would commence at the earliest, he said.

With the State government setting December 2018 as the deadline for completing the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), the GHMC is intensifying efforts accordingly.

The GHMC appointed Additional Commissioner Mohammad Musharaf Ali as special officer to monitor the CPP works and to ensure better coordination among different departments.

Till date, works worth Rs 2.5 crore were completed and to facilitate early completion of the works, the traffic police deputed on the roads around Charminar. At present, granite flooring works were being taken up at a brisk pace, said Ali in a press release.