Hyderabad’s Cyient posts 6.8% fall in PAT

By | Published: 6:43 pm 7:01 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based IT and engineering services company Cyient reported 6.8 per cent fall in profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of the financial year 2018 at Rs 87.8 crore from Rs 94.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the company’s quarter-on-quarter PAT also witnessed a dip of 21 per cent from Rs 111.4 crore in second quarter of FY18.

However, the company’s revenues witnessed 7.2 per cent growth in revenue from Rs 917 crore in third quarter of last financial year to Rs 983 crore in the same quarter this year.

Commenting on the results, Krishna Bodanapu, MD and CEO, Cyient said, “Q3 FY18 was in line with our expectations both in revenue and margin. We are coming off a strong quarter in Q2 and Q3 is a seasonally weak quarter due to lower working days. The growth in our service business was driven by utilities and geospatial, transportation, industrial, energy and natural resources and aerospace business units.”

In terms of geography, Cyient witnessed 55 per cent of its revenue from America, 27.7 per cent from EMEA and the rest 17.2 per cent from Asia Pacific. The top businesses that contributed to the revenues include Aerospace and Defence (34.7 per cent), Communications (22.7 per cent) and Utilities and Geographies (16.6 per cent). For the calender year 2017, the company added 735 employees.

On the outlook going forward, Bodanapu said, “Our outlook for FY18 is strong, backed by a strong pipeline and order backlog. We expect a double digit growth in our service business while Design-Led Manufacturing business is expected to grow around 20 per cent. We expect to deliver double digit earnings growth in the year.”

“We continue to focus on organic and inorganic strategic investments. We expect the momentum to continue for the rest of FY18. We remain deeply focused on growth, improvement in operating margin, cash generation and thus maximizing value for our shareholders,” Ajay Aggarwal, president and CFO, Cyient.