Hyderabad’s Diliep to tour to New Zealand with India A

Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: It will be exciting and challenging for Hyderabad’s TK Diliep as he will be embarking as fielding coach with the India A team to New Zealand. “I feel excited as it will give me an opportunity to work with the elite players,’’ said the 38-year-old.

The Indian A team will play one-day and Test matches in New Zealand. For Hyderabad, it is an occasion to celebrate as both R Sridhar and Diliep hail from this city. While R Sridhar is the fielding coach for Team India, Diliep is following in his footsteps. “I always looked up to Sridhar sir. He always helped me with new ideas on fielding drills. Of course he has been an inspiration for all of us,’’ added Diliep.

A bowling all-rounder, Diliep played in A-Division for Cheerful, New Blues and Deccan Chargers but he had the passion for coaching from a young age. “I wrote my level 1 examination in 2004, it was more about me getting an idea of the mechanism of the game and after cleared that examination, I became more interested in coaching. I thought I needed to develop my knowledge of the game.’’

And when he became the coach, he wanted to train young trainees. “I thought what I couldn’t do as a player, I would contribute the growth of the players. ’’

For Diliep, it was a process and luckily he was coach from the Under-14 state team to the Ranji side. “I have to thank the Hyderabad Cricket Association for giving an opportunity to work with the various teams. It helped me to learn about the coaching. It also gave me an opportunity to work with our senior coaches who have helped me a lot. However, the turning point was when I worked as fielding coach for Deccan Chargers (now defunct) for three years under Trevor Penny and Mike Young in IPL. It actually gave me good exposure.’’

After being with Hyderabad Ranji team last season, this year, Diliep was made the fielding coach for India A team against the visiting South Africa which played Test and one-day series. “It was the first big opportunity. That actually was a big assignment and before that I worked with India A vs Bangladesh at Gymkhana in 2017.’’

Diliep pointed out fielding has always been an integral part of the game. ‘’In recent times, what we brought in fielding was the accountability. We have our own marks while assessing a player as a fielder. We take various parameters, like catch conversations, number of runs saved or run outs. It is basically not to point out mistakes but the areas we can improve a player as a fielder.’’

The coach said fielders like Virat Kohli, Ravinder Jadeja, Suresh Raina or Mohd Kaif are inspiration to young fielders. “They have made fielding interesting and exciting with their work on the field. But in the last few years, there is amazing increase in the fitness levels of the players in the country. That credit should go to Kohli, Basu, Ravi Shastri who made fitness a mandatory.’’

Diliep said even pace bowlers have lifted the fielding standards. “In the `Test’ series against South Africa A, Mohd Siraj and Umesh Yadav saved the maximum of runs. As the fitness levels have started improving, there is more efficiency and athleticism in the fielding now.’’

