Hyderabad’s disastrous season ends with match against Vidarbha

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy nightmare of 2019-20 season will culminate with their eighth and final league match against two-time defending champions Vidarbha which begins at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium from Wednesday. The hosts are presently placed at the bottom of the 18-team Group A & B table with six points.

In their worst-ever performance in history of Ranji Trophy championship, the beleaguered Hyderabad team lost six — including three innings defeats — from seven matches this season. Madhya Pradesh and Kerala are placed at 16th and 17th in the table with 11 and 10 points respectively. As they clash with Vidarbha, who have an outside chance of qualifying to the knock-out stage, Hyderabad are all set to face relegation to Group C unless they pull off a miracle win over the visitors to stay in the Elite group.

Vidarbha, too, have their own worries. Unexpected rains derailed their plans in Nagpur in their last match against Kerala. They had to be satisfied with one point and that cost them dear. They have 18 points from seven matches from a none-too-successful campaign this season. If they nurture any hopes of qualifying to the next stage, then they have to beat Hyderabad either by an innings or ten wickets and then hope other results go in their favour like Karnataka and Punjab losing their matches. Also Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu should not win their matches. The defending champions are presently placed ninth in the table.

In a bid to salvage their lost pride, Hyderabad made a few changes to the team. They brought in young players like Thakur Tilak Verma (the under-19 World Cup player), promising Prateek Reddy and Aniket Reddy. Verma’s return to the team was on the expected lines. Prateek has deservedly been rewarded for his consistent performances with the willow in the under-19 and under-23 matches. Left-arm spinner Aniket, too, had good outing in the junior cricket. The selectors axed left-hander B Sandeep and Himalay Agarwal. Strangely, PS Chaitanya Reddy has been recalled although the left-hander was a big flop in his debut show against Delhi. He has no match practice since that tie.

However, there is good news with fast bowler Mohd Siraj confirming his availability for this match. He had a good tour of New Zealand with the India A team and he could bolster the weak Hyderabad attack.

As the curtain closes for Hyderabad, there will be serious introspection of the disastrous campaign which resulted in humiliating defeats and the loss of face. It is to be seen what the authorities concern will take measures to regain the past glory. But at present, it is at the lowest ebb.

