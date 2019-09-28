Hyderabad’s DRF to zoom around on bikes for rescue missions

By | Published: 3:41 pm

Hyderabad: The city’s Disaster Response Force can now rush to emergency spots in double quick time, with an emergency two-wheeler fleet being added to the DRF’s stables.

The new wing of the DRF, which operates under the aegis of the Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, was launched here on Saturday by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati too was present at the function held at the Training and Transport yard.

The two-wheeler wing, officials said, was intended for quick response and for the DRF to reach the spot in quick time and act on basic operations like cutting tree branches which obstruct the flow of traffic, and clear water-logging. The personnel on the bike will be equipped with a mini pumpset and some necessary tools.

The Training and Transport wing will give training to the members of entomology, electrical and transport wings on rescue operations and perform mock drills on building collapses etc, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter