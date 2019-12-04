Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu cable-bridge complete

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Installation of the final and key segment on the world’s longest span extra-dosed cable stayed bridge over Durgam Cheruvu was successfully completed on Tuesday evening.

The GHMC Engineer-in-Chief R Sreedhar personally monitored the key segment installation work. With this, the civic body completed the installation of all the 53 segments as part of the works on the 238-metre long bridge being constructed with a cost of Rs 180 crore.

The cable bridge will aid in cutting down the distance from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur for corporate and IT employees and reaching their work place comfortably. Now, with the installation of segments done, GHMC will be focusing on setting up illumination and railing works on either side on the structure.

Multi-coloured lighting is being designed with different themes to suit occasions and festivities and a Hyderabad-based company in collaboration with Chinese firm is taking up the special illumination on the structure.

Apart from aesthetics, officials said, care was being taken on the safety and security of the bridge users and specially designed crash barriers were being set up. The ornamental steel hand railing will cover the bridge length of nearly 425 metres.

GHMC claimed that Durgam Cheruvu project team successfully achieved three million safe man hours and ensured highest safety standards at the work.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter