Hyderabad’s first-ever sky cycling on Necklace Road

Hyderabad: Imagine riding a cycle on a tightrope high above the ground with nothing solid to support you. Feeling the adrenaline rush already?

Well, that is just a demo of what Hyderabad’s first-ever sky cycling has in store for you. Fixed at the gaming zone called ‘Pitstop’ in the heart of the city — Necklace Road — the venue has turned out to be the spot for several youngsters and families seeking some adventure activities. The venue also has adventures like zip-lining, rope course, tyre climbing, and so on as well.

For zip line and sky cycling, one will have to climb onto a platform which could be at a height of the third storey of a building from where two ropes are extended towards the other end of the venue. In the zip line, one will be hanging from the rope with the help of safety equipment. But it’s a different feeling altogether to experience the thrill of sky cycling. But remember to pedal at a fast pace to maintain momentum without stopping in between. “I had heard about sky cycling in other places and thought of having the city’s first-ever sky cycling zone here. After a lot of research on the safety standards and the functioning of the adventure ride, we opened the zone,” shares Prashanth C S, a software professional and the man behind bringing sky cycling to the city.

He says the rope is designed to take around 85 kg of weight currently and plans are to increase the weight limit to 100 kg to accommodate more people. In addition, the persons who guide the visitors are all trained by professionals on the use of different kinds of ropes, harnesses, and so on to ensure the best-provided safety options for the ones trying the rides.

Pitstop is also known for its go-karting, bowling, bungee jumping, bumping cars, and a variety of food stalls. One can also try the 360-degree cycle which is again one of its kind where one can experience the thrill of cycling in a complete circle with safety belts attached to the seats.

“These adventures are at very affordable rates. While zipline is for Rs 250, sky cycling costs Rs 300. One can also choose customisable packages when in a large group depending on the activities,” says Susheel Yadav, adventure guide at Pitstop. However, one has to sign a form claiming self-responsibility at the beginning of the adventure.

