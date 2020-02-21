Hyderabad’s GNIT awarded A+ grade

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (GNIT) has been awarded A+ Grade with CGPA 3.31 for five years valid up to 2025 by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

According to a press release, as part of the accreditation process, NAAC team visited the campus on February 5 and 6. “NAAC evaluates the institutions for their standards of quality in terms of performance in teaching, learning, research and innovation and best practices in institution. GNIT is coming up with world class university,” said, Gagandeep Singh, vice chairman,GNIT.

Dr HS Saini, Managing Director, GNIT, said the college management caters education with global standards by promoting high quality engineering and management education. The college has been committed to groom students for all-round development.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .