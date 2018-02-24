Hyderabad’s GRIET sings MoU with NRSC

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Gokaraju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET), on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSC) for industry-academia research at its campus.

This arrangement will benefit researchers and students of GRIET from the NRSC knowledge with both agreeing to collaborate in the area of scientific computation leading to projects that have the societal impact, according to press release. NRSC, Deputy Director of data processing, products, archival and web applications area, Dr B Gopala Krishna and GRIET Director Prof. P S Raju and other scientists and senior professors were present at the event.