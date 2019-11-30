Hyderabad’s group, surpassing hurdles collectively

By | Published: 7:02 pm 6:37 pm

One chilly evening at NTR Gardens in the city, a group of 10-15 people meet and start talking to each other. Neither are they known to each other nor is there anything common between them. So, what do they talk about? Frankly, anything to everything — it can either be a common topic that interests them or something that they seek to share with one another.

Thus, a group of diverse age groups, backgrounds and professions came together onto one platform to solve a similar hurdle in each of their lives — public speaking.

Talking to strangers has been a herculean task for many. Providing a solution are Tony Sheldon and Akash Kumar with a platform to communicate with people who have never met, through their brainchild Speakom, a public speaking community.

Having started in Delhi, the community has spread its wings to Agra and Hyderabad through committed organisers who have come forward to hosts meetings every weekend. One such organiser for Hyderabad is Zareena Begum, who hosts public speaking groups at different venues every Sunday for free.

“It’s a chance for many to get rid of their fear of talking in public. You get a chance to learn more things and be culturally active. These are things that no book teaches us. I’ve seen meritorious people who have come here to learn to speak through the group,” says Zareena.

“Also, people who have migrated to the city don’t have a circle of friends and so make this platform a medium to make new friends to know the people and the city better,” she adds.

So, why it is so important to talk to strangers? Deepak, a working member of the community, says, “When you go online, there’ll be thousands of articles telling you how to speak in front of an audience but you go into practicality, it might not work in the same way. So, a lot of people end up spending on courses in speaking. Also, many find talking to a stranger easier as there is no fear of being judged. In real-life situations, our professions demand that we talk to many strangers. Being confident and prepared leaves a positive impression which is very necessary in today’s world.”

The group of people, who attend these public speaking gatherings, have a certain agenda in mind that they want to accomplish but step back because of lack of confidence to face the public.

Sidra Ather, an engineering graduate, who wants to present her poetry to the world, seeks the help of the public speaking community. “I’m a poet. I want to perform spoken word poetry and want my voice to be heard. People tell me I’m talented but I’m equally very shy. So, to overcome this fear and shyness public speaking comes my way,” shares the 22-year-old youngster.

There are several people who also come to share their knowledge. Shivanand Reddy, an IT professional, attends these gatherings every week to share his experience and knowledge acquired in the field. “We learn a lot of things in IT on various subjects — design, computers and technology. So, I would like to share the knowledge with others through Speakom events so they also learn and make use of it somewhere in life,” says the 53-year-old IT expert.

Speakom meetings, which happen every Sunday from 4 to 6 at NTR Gardens, are open for all. These gatherings are limited to 25 members every week. To register, log on to: <https://insider.in/speakom-hyderabad/event>

